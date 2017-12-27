DJ Neptune Presents December In Lagos Mixtape Volume 5

Neptune Records / Entertainment presents the yearly #DecemberInLagos mixtape hosted by the baddest international Disc Jockey, DJ Neptune. This is 5th volume of the #DecemberInLagos mix, and it is well spiced with all your favourite afrobeats songs of the year 2017. Download, sit back and enjoy the mix and from all of us at Neptune […]

