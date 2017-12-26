Do they know there is Christmas? – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Do they know there is Christmas?
The Punch
As millions of Nigerian Christians celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, the globally acclaimed spiritual saviour of mankind, there are many more who do not have the economic resources to dine and wine, with members of their families and friends. While …
'We are many, and God is with us': Christmas spirit shines in Pakistan despite church bombing
Grieving Pakistani Christians mark Christmas days after IS attack (VIDEO)
A Brief History of the Christmas Controversy
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!