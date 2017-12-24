Do We Need a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Revival? – TV Guide
|
TV Guide
|
Do We Need a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Revival?
TV Guide
Since then, details about the project have been spare, at best, but while promoting his new Netflix movie Bright, the actor did spill a few new tidbits of information about where the Fresh Prince reboot might be heading … if anywhere. Smith appeared …
Heresy: Will Smith Calls His 'Fresh Prince' Performance 'Terrible'
Will Smith Is Pretty Sure He's No Longer Very 'Fresh' If The Rumored 'Fresh Prince' Revival Ever Happens
Will Smith Talks Potential Revival Of “Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air”
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!