Doctors halt their December 16 strike plans

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Doctors under their umbrella organization – Uganda Medical Association (UMA) on Dec.15 revealed they would not go ahead to start their a hundred days of industrial action as they had threatened to. Dr. Okwaro Ebuku, the president of the association said they were suspending the industrial action taking into consideration the festive season where safety is compromised in terms of road traffic accident causalities.

“ we also need to go back to the drawing table to recrystallize our next quest as Ugandan doctors” he said,” The billion shilling question is what more can we do to make Uganda’s health sector great again?” , adding that government needs to recruit another 1000 doctors including 200 specialists to feel the vaccum.

In November the doctors engaged in an industrial action for almost a month demanding salary increments, government to equip hospitals with supplies and disbanding the Health Monitoring Unit of state house. However, while these have not been honored by government, Obuku says the strike was a success for it enabled them reset the agenda by highlighting gaps in addition to providing alternative policy propositions.

