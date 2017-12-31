Dogara: Democracy Cannot Thrive Amidst Poverty – THISDAY Newspapers
THISDAY Newspapers
Dogara: Democracy Cannot Thrive Amidst Poverty
THISDAY Newspapers
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara has reiterated the need to tackle the worrisome rate of poverty in the country from the grassroots, adding that no democracy can succeed when poverty thrives. The Speaker, who sponsored an …
