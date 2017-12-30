Dogara inaugurates Football Club to harness talent in Bauchi State

In order to boost sporting activities in Bauchi State and promote youths with football talents from the state, Yakubu Dogara, Speaker of the House of Representatives, has announced the formation of a football club to be sponsored by him.

The Speaker disclosed this at the finals of the Dogara Unity Cup competition in Bogoro local government area.

Teams from 7 local government areas in his Senatorial Zone, participated in the competition, with Spiders, Dass team coming second place while 3sc of Bauchi team clinching the championship.

The 4th to 1st place team got cash prizes ranging from N150,000 to N750,000.

Speaking at the event, the Speaker said he was not happy that no Bauchi State indigene is currently in the lineup of the Nigerian national football team and announced that as from 2018, he will be sponsoring a football competition for teams from all the 20 local government areas in Bauchi to participate in order to brush up their talents.

He also added that he will invite officials from the Nigerian Football Association and local league to bring their scouts to the event from the quarter finals stage so that they can possibly pick from the best players for their teams.

This way, he said, Bauchi State will be put in the National football scene and grow to showcase her indigenes on the world stage.

Hon Dogara also announced the formation of his personal club whose players will be drawn from players from the teams that participated in the just concluded Dogara Unity Cup.

KEHINDE AKINTOLA, Abuja

The post Dogara inaugurates Football Club to harness talent in Bauchi State appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

