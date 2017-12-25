Dogara’s golden heart – The Nation Newspaper
|
Dogara's golden heart
The Nation Newspaper
As I clock 50, what is uppermost to me, really, is not longevity, I want to see how well I have invested the 50 years that God has given me. You know, when you are alive, you can choose to invest in yourself, or in others. I think honour is when you …
