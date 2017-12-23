 Dominant Barca move 14 points clear of Real Madrid | Nigeria Today
Dominant Barca move 14 points clear of Real Madrid

Posted on Dec 23, 2017 in Football | 0 comments

Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring during the Spanish League "Clasico" football match Real Madrid CF vs FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on December 23, 2017.CURTO DE LA TORRE / AFP

Barcelona opened a commanding 14-point lead over bitter rivals Real Madrid at the top of La Liga as goals from Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and Aleix Vidal handed the visitors a 3-0 win at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

Victory extends Barca’s unbeaten run to 25 games in all competitions as they moved nine points clear of second-placed Atletico Madrid and exacted revenge for a 5-1 thrashing on aggregate in the Spanish Super Cup at the hands of Real in August.

