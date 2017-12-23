 Dominant Manchester City make it 17 in a row | Nigeria Today
Dominant Manchester City make it 17 in a row

Posted on Dec 23, 2017 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

Goals by Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling and Danilo enabled leaders Manchester City to extend their record-breaking run to 17 successive English Premier League wins as they thrashed Bournemouth 4-0 on Saturday. The run had begun with victory in added time away to the same opposition in August. This one was much more comfortable and dropped Bournemouth into the bottom three.

