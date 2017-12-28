Don Jazzy, Dbanj Pose For Epic Photo

Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy today shared an epic photo of him with estranged friend and business partner, Dbanj. The photo he shared on Instagram to his 3.7 million followers was captioned: My own is sha that you people should like this picture o. Becos person mcm lay down for ground with white shirt snap…

The post Don Jazzy, Dbanj Pose For Epic Photo appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

