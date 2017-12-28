 Don Jazzy, Dbanj Pose For Epic Photo | Nigeria Today
Don Jazzy, Dbanj Pose For Epic Photo

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in Entertainment, News | 0 comments

Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy today shared an epic photo of him with estranged friend and business partner, Dbanj. The photo he shared on Instagram to his 3.7 million followers was captioned: My own is sha that you people should like this picture o. Becos person mcm lay down for ground with white shirt snap…

The post Don Jazzy, Dbanj Pose For Epic Photo appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

