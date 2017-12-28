 Don Jazzy Shares Backstage Photos With Mo’hits All-star Crew After Performance @ #30BillionConcert | Nigeria Today
Don Jazzy Shares Backstage Photos With Mo’hits All-star Crew After Performance @ #30BillionConcert

Posted on Dec 28, 2017

I realize this might be too damn early to say, but I think Davido, via his #30BillionConcert might just have taken one step in bring back the greatest crew in Nigeria music industry ever witnessed Mo’Hits All Stars. Just like I said, it might just be too early to assume.
But like Robert Greene said, “strangest things has happened” and I can’t rule out the fact that they could at least do something together.
The Mo’Hits leader then, talking about the Don himself, shared this amazing photos of him and his crew (D’banj, Wande Coal and Mohit all stars) after Davido made them come on stage and performed together on his 30 Billion Concert yesterday.

