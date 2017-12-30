Don Pedro-Obaseki backs Africa creative summit! – Vanguard

Don Pedro-Obaseki backs Africa creative summit!

Vanguard

ORGANIZERS of Africa Creative Summit have announced details of its upcoming event in Nigeria which will bring top players in the creative industry across the continent and beyond together to share expertise and do business. Currently organized in …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

