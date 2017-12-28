Donald Duke & Wife Cause Stir With Their Monster Bike At Calabar Bikers Carnival

Abeg, which kind of bike is this? It looks like something that is supposed to be displayed in museums. It was indeed a show of amusement and opulence on Wednesday at the third edition of the Calabar Bikers Parade in Cross River State.

Former governor of the State, Donald Duke and his wife, Onari, emerged in a monster power bike and he never ever fail to impress each year on this carnival. People and even participants were thrilled as the couple snatched the show.

The crowd was so thrilled that they started chanting ‘Donald Donald’ as he drove through the carnival route with his wife. The bikers carnival, introduced in 2015 by Ben Ayade, Cross River governor, is aimed at adding to the rich content of the Calabar carnival.