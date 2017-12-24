Don’t drag Buhari’s name into Kano politics, Presidency warns

The Presidency has warned against dragging the name of President Muhammadu Buhari into the removal of the Chairman of Kano chapter of the APC, Alhaji Umar Doguwa, from office. A presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, gave the warning in a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday. Shehu described as false, the accusation that Buhari was behind the removal of the erstwhile All Progressives Congress chairman in Kano State.

