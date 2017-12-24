Don’t just endorse me – Wike tells supporters
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has said he is not flattered by the plethora of endorsements he receives from his supporters. Wike said politics is way beyond mere endorsement by a group of people. The Governor declared that he will only accept the numerous endorsements by different ethnic nationalities when he receives their firm assurance […]
Don’t just endorse me – Wike tells supporters
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!