 Dozens killed in Kabul suicide attack | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dozens killed in Kabul suicide attack

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in News, World | 0 comments

At least 40 people have been killed and 30 wounded in a suicide attack at a Shia cultural and religious organisation in a western area of the Afghan capital, Kabul. The interior ministry told the BBC the suicide blast was followed by another two explosions in the area. No-one has yet said they were behind…

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Dozens killed in Kabul suicide attack appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.