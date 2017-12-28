Dozens killed in Kabul suicide attack

At least 40 people have been killed and 30 wounded in a suicide attack at a Shia cultural and religious organisation in a western area of the Afghan capital, Kabul. The interior ministry told the BBC the suicide blast was followed by another two explosions in the area. No-one has yet said they were behind…

