DPR Grants LPG Extraction Plant Permit to Operators of Otakikpo Marginal Field – THISDAY Newspapers

DPR Grants LPG Extraction Plant Permit to Operators of Otakikpo Marginal Field
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has approved for the operator of the Otakikpo marginal field in Oil Mining License (OML) 11 — Green Energy International Ltd — a licence to build a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) extraction plant in Ikuru …
Green Energy get FG's approval for establishment of LPG extraction plant
