DPR, Oyo govt. seal seven filling stations in Ibadan

Residents of Ibadan metropolis have lauded the synergy between Oyo State Government and Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Oyo State Office which led to the sealing of seven filling stations. Among the filling stations sealed were Kesbash Oil Nigeria Limited, SWORT Oil & Gas, Oduwoye Global Services Ltd, JOSFRAD International Venture, ROYLAB International Venture and…

The post DPR, Oyo govt. seal seven filling stations in Ibadan appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

