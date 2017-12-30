DPR seals eight petrol stations for selling at N220 per litre – The Nation Newspaper
The Nation Newspaper
DPR seals eight petrol stations for selling at N220 per litre
The Nation Newspaper
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Eket field office has sealed 8 petrol filling stations for their refusal to revert to the government approved pump price of N145 per litre. The DPR Operations Controller in Eket, Mr Tamunoiminabo Kingsley …
