DPR shuts down two fuel stations in Calabar, warn against diversion
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in Cross River has shut down town fillings stations for selling petrol above the government approved price of N145 per litre. Controller of DPR in Cross River, Mr Bassey Nkanga, who shut down the filling stations during surveillance on Wednesday in Calabar, said that the stations were violating the…
The post DPR shuts down two fuel stations in Calabar, warn against diversion appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
