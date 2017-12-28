 DPR shuts down two fuel stations in Calabar, warn against diversion | Nigeria Today
DPR shuts down two fuel stations in Calabar, warn against diversion

Posted on Dec 28, 2017

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in Cross River has shut down town fillings stations for selling petrol above the government approved price of N145 per litre. Controller of DPR in Cross River, Mr Bassey Nkanga, who shut down the filling stations during surveillance on Wednesday in Calabar, said that the stations were violating the…

The post DPR shuts down two fuel stations in Calabar, warn against diversion appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

