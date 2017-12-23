DPR shuts six stations, arrests four persons – The Punch
The Punch
DPR shuts six stations, arrests four persons
The Punch
The Department of Petroleum Resources in Ogun State, on Saturday, sealed six petrol stations and arrested four persons. The DPR made the arrests for fuel hoarding, under-dispensing, sabotage, obstruction of justice and installation of commercial gas …
