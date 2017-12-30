DR Congo Arrests Suspected Mastermind Of UN Experts’ Murder – CHANNELS TELEVISION
DR Congo Arrests Suspected Mastermind Of UN Experts' Murder
A village chief believed to have ordered the killing in March of two UN experts in the Democratic Republic of Congo was arrested Saturday, a Congolese military spokesman said. Congolese authorities have from the start said the suspect, Constantin …
