Drama as Prophet Bu.tt Ripped Apart After He Challenges Lions, Claims He is Daniel From Bible

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in Africa, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A ZCC prophet in South Africa who was filled with the Holy Spirit recently ‘challenged’ a lion for a battle in the Kruger National Park. Prophet Alec Ndiwane who is based in the Pretoria Soshanguve was with fellow church members in the Kruger National Park where they were watching animals. It is believed the prophet […]

