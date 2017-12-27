 DRC Steps Up Arrests Of S.Sudan Refugees To Weed Out Rebels – CHANNELS TELEVISION | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

DRC Steps Up Arrests Of S.Sudan Refugees To Weed Out Rebels – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Dec 27, 2017 in World | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

DRC Steps Up Arrests Of S.Sudan Refugees To Weed Out Rebels
CHANNELS TELEVISION
The Congolese army has stepped up arrests of South Sudanese refugees and tightened the border in a bid to block rebels from seeking sanctuary in its country, officials say. As hundreds fled into the Democratic Republic of Congo last week, after
Congo-Kinshasa: Govt Watches for Rebels Among South Sudan RefugeesAllAfrica.com
DRC on the lookout for rebels among South Sudan refugeesEast Africa Monitor

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.