Driver flees NTSA stop, kills 5 when overloaded bus overturns – Capital FM Kenya

By CORRESPONDENT, MACHAKOS, Kenya, Dec 27 – At least five people were killed on Tuesday night near Matuu on the Thika-Garissa road when the bus they were travelling in overturned. The bus they were travelling in was not only overloaded but speeding …



