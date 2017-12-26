 Drug Dealer Booked after Mistaking Police Car For Taxi | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Drug Dealer Booked after Mistaking Police Car For Taxi

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in Crime, News | 0 comments

dealerA drug dealer in Christiana Copenhagen, a part of Denmark known for its different lifestyle, has been arrested after he mistakenly entered a police vehicle mistaking it for taxi. Copenhagen Police’s Twitter feed, gave a summary of the incident: “Last night, a cannabis dealer from Christiania who wanted to get home quickly got into a…

The post Drug Dealer Booked after Mistaking Police Car For Taxi appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.