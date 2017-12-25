Dust haze weather to prevail on Tuesday – NiMet

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted dust haze weather conditions with horizontal visibility range of one to three kilometres over the central states of the county on Tuesday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Monday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 26 to 33 and 10 to 20 degrees Celsius respectively.

It further predicted that localised visibility of less than or equal to 1000m were likely over some places within the region throughout the forecast period.

The agency predicted that the Southern States would experience moderate dust haze conditions over the inland cities and the coast throughout the forecast period.

It also predicted day and night temperatures of 29 to 33 and 16 to 23 degrees Celsius respectively over the southern region.

According to NiMet, Northern States will experience thick dust haze throughout the forecast period with day and night temperatures in the range of 24 to 31 and 11 to 15 degrees Celsius respectively.

“With a fresh dust plume raised from the source region, thick dust haze conditions are expected to prevail over the northern cities.

“The central cities are expected to be in dust haze condition with horizontal visibility range of one to three kilometres.

“However, localised visibility of less than or equal 1000m are expected over some few places while moderate dust haze is expected over the inland cities and the coast within the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted. (NAN)

The post Dust haze weather to prevail on Tuesday – NiMet appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

