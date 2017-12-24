 Ebonyi State Governor Special Adviser Organizes A Drinking Competition In Abakaliki (Photos) | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ebonyi State Governor Special Adviser Organizes A Drinking Competition In Abakaliki (Photos)

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Yesterday, the senior special adviser to Ebonyi state governor on infrastructure maintenance, Chief Ali Odefa, organized a drinking competition in Abakaliki as part of his contributions to talent development in the state. See Below..

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.