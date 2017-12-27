Ecobank supports Okpekpe Road Race initiative – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Ecobank supports Okpekpe Road Race initiative
The Punch
The Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria Limited, Mr. Charles Kie, has commended Pamodzi Sports Marketing, organisers of the 10km Okpekpe International Road Race, on the recent upgrade of the road race to Silver Label status by the International …
Ecobank CEO praises Okpekpe road race upgrade
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!