Economy is different from politics – Vanguard



Vanguard Economy is different from politics

Vanguard

One of the key mandates of Federal Ministry of Budget and National Planning is to render policy advice to Federal Government on national development and national plans. The ministry is expected to advise government in all aspects of national …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

