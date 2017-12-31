ED visits Byo to celebrate Mugabe fall – DailyNews
|
Bulawayo24 News
|
ED visits Byo to celebrate Mugabe fall
DailyNews
BULAWAYO – President Emmerson Mnangagwa is in Bulawayo today — the first time since succeeding Robert Mugabe — to grace an event organised by faith-based organisations to “thank God” for a peaceful power transition. Mnangagwa last month took over …
Zimbabwe: Byo Churches Host Mnangagwa
LIVE UPDATES – Mnangagwa Arrives for Church Services in Bulawayo
