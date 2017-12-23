Edo cleares 2600 hectares of land for 2018 planting season – Vanguard



Vanguard Edo cleares 2600 hectares of land for 2018 planting season

Vanguard

To drive economic growth through agriculture, the Edo State Government has cleared about 2600 hectares of land across the state in preparation for the next planting season. Hectares of land. Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Agriculture and …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

