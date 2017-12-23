 Edo cleares 2600 hectares of land for 2018 planting season – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Edo cleares 2600 hectares of land for 2018 planting season – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 23, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Edo cleares 2600 hectares of land for 2018 planting season
Vanguard
To drive economic growth through agriculture, the Edo State Government has cleared about 2600 hectares of land across the state in preparation for the next planting season. Hectares of land. Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Agriculture and

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.