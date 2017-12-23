 EFCC Arraigns Goodluck Jonathan’s Campaign Finance Chief And Associates Over N69Bn Fraud | Nigeria Today
EFCC Arraigns Goodluck Jonathan’s Campaign Finance Chief And Associates Over N69Bn Fraud

Posted on Dec 23, 2017

Dr. Ngozi Olojeme, the Deputy Chairman, Finance Committee of the Goodluck Jonathan Campaign Organisation in the 2015 presidential election, has been arrested by The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly siphoning funds worth N69Bn. The widow to Felix Obuah, the late Chief Security Officer to Jonathan had served as the Chairman of the…

The post EFCC Arraigns Goodluck Jonathan’s Campaign Finance Chief And Associates Over N69Bn Fraud appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

