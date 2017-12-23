EFCC arrests 13 suspected internet fraudsters

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos zonal office, has arrested 13 suspected internet fraudsters for conspiracy, possession of fraudulent documents and obtaining money under false pretense. The suspects are- Badejo Tobi, Abiola Dimeji, Anthony Godwin, Osoba Adeboye, Adeleken Abiodun, and Awokoya Oriyomi Yusuf. The others are- Oyatayo Ismail; Coffie Meschark, Sylvester Amaddin, Olawale […]

The post EFCC arrests 13 suspected internet fraudsters appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

