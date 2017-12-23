 EFCC arrests 13 suspected internet fraudsters | Nigeria Today
EFCC arrests 13 suspected internet fraudsters

Posted on Dec 23, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos zonal office, has arrested 13 suspected internet fraudsters for conspiracy, possession of fraudulent documents and obtaining money under false pretense. The suspects are- Badejo Tobi, Abiola Dimeji, Anthony Godwin, Osoba Adeboye, Adeleken Abiodun, and Awokoya Oriyomi Yusuf. The others are- Oyatayo Ismail; Coffie Meschark, Sylvester Amaddin, Olawale […]

