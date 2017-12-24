EFCC Files Fraud Charges Against Innoson, Innocent Chukwuma
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has charged Innoson Motors and its Chief Executive Officer, Mr Innocent Chukwuma for fraud. Also charged as third defendant in the suit is Chukwuma’s brother, Charles. The commission reportedly charged the three defendants on a four-count charge bordering on fraud in relation to allegedly forged documents involving a…
The post EFCC Files Fraud Charges Against Innoson, Innocent Chukwuma appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
