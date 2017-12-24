 EFCC files fraud charges against Innoson Motors, Innocent Chukwuma | Nigeria Today
EFCC files fraud charges against Innoson Motors, Innocent Chukwuma

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Embattled billionaire business and Chairman of Innoson Motors, Innocent Chukwuma, has been dragged to court by anti-graft agency, EFCC, who filed fraud charges against him. Also dragged into the lawsuit is Mr. Chukwuma’s brother, Charles. The four-count charge against Mr. Chukwuma who was arrested last week and released a day later, is dated November 30, and filed at the High Court of […]

The post EFCC files fraud charges against Innoson Motors, Innocent Chukwuma appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

