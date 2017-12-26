EFCC, GTBank colluding with foreign automakers to kill Innoson Motors — Innocent Chukwuma
Innoson Group is Nigeria’s only indigenous auto manufacturer.
The post EFCC, GTBank colluding with foreign automakers to kill Innoson Motors — Innocent Chukwuma appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!