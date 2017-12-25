EFCC: Sagay reacts as talk of Magu’s sack gains steam after Senate declaration – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
EFCC: Sagay reacts as talk of Magu's sack gains steam after Senate declaration
Daily Post Nigeria
Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee on Anti-Corruption, PACAC, Prof. Itse Sagay, has dismissed speculations that acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, has been sacked. His 'removal' has been a …
EFCC operates without a chairman – Senate
