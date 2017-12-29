 Egypt Says 10 Killed in Shootout Outside Cairo Church – U.S. News & World Report | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Egypt Says 10 Killed in Shootout Outside Cairo Church – U.S. News & World Report

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in World | 0 comments


U.S. News & World Report

Egypt Says 10 Killed in Shootout Outside Cairo Church
U.S. News & World Report
Egypt's Health Ministry says at least 10 people, including eight Coptic Christians, killed after gunmen open fire outside church in south Cairo. Dec. 29, 2017, at 10:51 a.m.. Egypt Says 10 Killed in Shootout Outside Cairo Church. Share. ×. Share on
Egypt attack: Twelve die as gunmen hit Coptic ChristiansBBC News
Gunmen Attack Cairo Church, Killing at Least 9New York Times
At Least 10 People Killed in Shooting Outside of Egypt ChurchTIME
Crux: Covering all things Catholic –Reuters –Las Vegas Review-Journal –Evening Standard
all 283 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.