Egypt Says 10 Killed in Shootout Outside Cairo Church – U.S. News & World Report
|
U.S. News & World Report
|
Egypt Says 10 Killed in Shootout Outside Cairo Church
U.S. News & World Report
Egypt's Health Ministry says at least 10 people, including eight Coptic Christians, killed after gunmen open fire outside church in south Cairo. Dec. 29, 2017, at 10:51 a.m.. Egypt Says 10 Killed in Shootout Outside Cairo Church. Share. ×. Share on …
Egypt attack: Twelve die as gunmen hit Coptic Christians
Gunmen Attack Cairo Church, Killing at Least 9
At Least 10 People Killed in Shooting Outside of Egypt Church
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!