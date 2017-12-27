Eight (8) Unbelievable Reasons Why You Should Have A Payoneer Account

If you have been an online marketer for a while you will understand that the birth of Payoneer is a huge relief to especially those of us in Nigeria and to those you countless cities around the world. The mention of Paypal is a turn off to those doing online businesses in Nigeria. But this company is here for our rescue.

With a Payoneer account, you can receive money all over the world and mostly with the best currencies of the world “Pounds, Dollars, Euro”. Now that Nigerian banks and CBN has made it as difficult as possible for one to be cable to make payment of all the international e-commerce site like, Ebay, AliExpress etc, Payoneer is here for your rescue.

Can you imagine, before you can be able to buy anything abroad, you have to own a domiciliary account in a Nigerian bank so that you can be issued with a dollar account nonetheless. And the account can only receive dollars but if you want to receive pounds or Euro, you have to open individual domiciliary accounts to receive that. Very pathetic and tedious. But with Payoneer account, you don’t need any of that. You can receive money from any part of the world, in any currency you want, they will send you an International Master Card immediately you sign up, so that you can even withdraw your money from any Nigeria ATM or in any part of the world as long as it supports Master Card.

In today’s borderless digital world, Payoneer enables millions of businesses and professionals from more than 200 countries, to grow globally by facilitating seamless, cross-border payments. Additionally, thousands of leading corporations and marketplaces rely on Payoneer’s mass payout services to send funds to their beneficiaries worldwide. With Payoneer’s fast, flexible, secure and low-cost solutions, businesses and professionals in both developed and emerging markets can now pay and get paid globally, as easily as they do locally. Whether you are a business owner, professional or freelancer, Payoneer offers you multiple ways to get paid by your international clients and global marketplaces – quickly, securely and at low cost. You can get paid by companies from all industries such as, Freelance job sites (e.g. Freelancer and Elance), affiliate programs (e.g. Markethealth), pay-per-click programs (e.g. Infolinks), and many others.

Payoneer have over 4 million users, 150+ currencies, supports over 200+ countries, so where you are from doesn’t really matter; it is more than PayPal or Payza and for some countries residents it is the only option. It is different from your normal Debit Master Card issued by your local banks.

Below is the 8 reasons why a Payoneer account is a must have for your ease of payment and withdrawal. 1. Payoneer Issues a Prepaid International Mastercard Card Free of Charge:

Payoneer accounts come with a MasterCard and it will be delivered to your house/office address free of charge. What is great about this is it’s security features. You can set you own pin number and change it anytime you want. The new pin is ready to use as soon as you change the pin in the account settings. 2. Shopping with the Payoneer MasterCard:

Having a MasterCard saves you from shopping troubles. If you have enough balance in your Payoneer MasterCard you can do retail shopping from anywhere without any problem. Payoneer does not charge anything for shopping with its MasterCard. You can use the card to buy anything online from AliExpress, Bestbuy, Gearbes, Ebay, Amazon etc. It can also be used to buy/renew domains and hosting plans. People are ev using Payoneer Mastercard to pay for their visa applications and foreign school applications. 3. Withdraw Money from Local ATM:

You can bring the money you have earned from freelance marketplace into your Payoneer Card. Withdraw it from any local ATM around you. You can withdraw your funds from anywhere in the world through MasterCard supported ATM machine. 4. Withdraw Money Directly to Your Bank Account:

You can add your bank account to your Payoneer account and receive money directly. There are no fees for adding one or more bank accounts. And the withdrawal fee as very low compared to the ATM withdrawal. Previously, Payoneer is the best choice to withdraw money from PayPal in unsupported countries like Pakistan, Egypt, Jersey, Korea North, Lebanon, and Iran, including Nigeria which PayPal full features not yet enable, unfortunately, the option has disabled, but you can still use your Payoneer MasterCard to verify your foreign PayPal account.

5. Receive Payments From Thousands of Companies Directly to your Payoneer Account:

Thousands of companies from around the globe are partnered with Payoneer for sending mass payments. You can receive payments from Exoclick, UpWork (previously Odesk.com and Elance), AdF.ly Infolinks and more.



6. Receive Payments in Euro and Pound Using Payoneer Account’s Euro Payment Service:

Payoneer allowed its users to receive payments in Euro and Pound. This makes payments receiving easier directly to your Payoneer account from European companies in Euro. Just use the Payoneer’s Euro Payment Service credentials just like the US payment service credentials for receiving Euro in your Payoneer account. The Euro and Pound currency is shown in a different balance in the Payoneer account. You can easily withdraw your earnings in Euro from a local bank which you have connected to your Payoneer account. 7. Receive Payments Using Payoneer Account’s US Payment Service:

Having a Payoneer account means as if you have a US bank account and more. If you are not from the USA and earning money from some of the global us companies like Amazon, ClickBank; you will face difficulty receiving money from these types of companies. However with the Payoneer US Payment Service credentials given to by Payoneer after you apply for it free; you can receive money from companies directly to your Payoneer account without any fuss. 8. Earn $25 Bonus From Payoneer:

Who doesn’t like to receive some bonus money? Payoneer gives your $25 when inviting one of your friend and them sign-up. The Payoneer Refer A Friend program is a great way to earn extra cash simply by telling your friends about Payoneer. Payoneer allow you to get paid to refer your friends. You both earn $25 when the referred member accumulate $100 in transactions using his new card. You get paid your $25 then. Sign Up Now and Start Earning Cool Cash.





HOW TO RECEIVE YOUR PAYONEER MASTER CARD IN NIGERIA

Sign Up for a Payoneer account and once it is approved, your Payoneer Prepaid Debit Mastercard will be shipped to your doorstep. Getting a free Payoneer MasterCard Debit Card In Nigeria is quite easy. All you need is toand once it is approved, your Payoneer Prepaid Debit Mastercard will be shipped to your doorstep.

NB: Make sure you put a valid home or office address as well as phone number while signing up because Payoneer will ship your card immediately you sign up to the address provided during sign up.

In case you don’t wont to withdraw your Payoneer dollars from Naira Nigeria ATM, we have trusted verified Payoneer dealer. From him you can easily get your card funded at cheaper rate and you can sell your Payoneer Dollars to him at the profitable rate in Naira or Dollars.