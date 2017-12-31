 Ekiti 2018: Fayose’s adviser quits over imposition of Deputy Governor | Nigeria Today
Ekiti 2018: Fayose’s adviser quits over imposition of Deputy Governor

Posted on Dec 31, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State over the adoption of the Deputy Governor, Prof. Kolapo Olusola by Governor Ayo Fayose as his preferred successor has worsened. This is as a notable aide and loyalist of the governor, Chief Segun Akinwumi, has resigned his appointment in the Fayose administration after serving […]

