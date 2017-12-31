Ekiti 2018: Ojudu group accuses Fayemi of hijacking board appointments
Mr. Dare Oguntuase, one of the loyalists of the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari. on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu has described the list of people from Ekiti State that were appointed into federal boards and agencies as “The Ekiti List Of Shame.” Oguntuase, who is one of the Social Media aides of Senator […]
Ekiti 2018: Ojudu group accuses Fayemi of hijacking board appointments
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!