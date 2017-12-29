 Ekiti benefiting more from APC than PDP, says Fayemi – The Nation Newspaper | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ekiti benefiting more from APC than PDP, says Fayemi – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Ekiti benefiting more from APC than PDP, says Fayemi
The Nation Newspaper
MINISTER of Mines and Steel Development Dr. Kayode Fayemi has said Ekiti State has benefited more from the Fedral Government under the All Progressives Congress (APC) in less than three years than it did in 16 years under the Peoples Democratic Party
PDP can't return to power in Ekiti, Nigeria – FayemiDaily Trust

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.