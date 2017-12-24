Ekiti Government House fuel to be given out by Gov. Fayose at N145 per litre

Governor Fayose of Ekiti State, has stepped in to salvage the lingering fuel scarcity in the country by selling Ekiti Government House fuel at N145 per litre, to distressed Nigerians who have been affected by the increased fuel price. Governor Fayose who announced this on Twitter, tweeted;

The post Ekiti Government House fuel to be given out by Gov. Fayose at N145 per litre appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

