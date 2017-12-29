Ekiti monarch Oba Samuel Aderiye Says, President Buhari is God Sent
The Olode of Ode Ekiti, Oba Samuel Aderiye, and the people of the town have described President Muhammadu Buhari as God-sent to Nigeria to instil sanity and justice. The monarch said the action of the president since he came into office had shown he wanted a free and better Nigeria for all.Oba Aderiye […]
The post Ekiti monarch Oba Samuel Aderiye Says, President Buhari is God Sent appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!