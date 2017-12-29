Ekiti monarch Oba Samuel Aderiye Says, President Buhari is God Sent

The Olode of Ode Ekiti, Oba Samuel Aderiye, and the people of the town have described President Muhammadu Buhari as God-sent to Nigeria to instil sanity and justice. The monarch said the action of the president since he came into office had shown he wanted a free and better Nigeria for all.Oba Aderiye […]

