 Ekiti monarch Oba Samuel Aderiye Says, President Buhari is God Sent | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ekiti monarch Oba Samuel Aderiye Says, President Buhari is God Sent

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

    The Olode of Ode Ekiti, Oba Samuel Aderiye, and the people of the town have described President Muhammadu Buhari as God-sent to Nigeria to instil sanity and justice. The monarch said the action of the president since he came into office had shown he wanted a free and better Nigeria for all.Oba Aderiye […]

The post Ekiti monarch Oba Samuel Aderiye Says, President Buhari is God Sent appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.