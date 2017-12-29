Ekiti NUJ gets new exco

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ekiti council, has elected new officials to pilot the affairs of the union for the next three years. The first attempt to conduct the election on November 15, 2017 was botched by members from the Broadcasting Service of Ekiti State and State Information chapels. They were contending the lists […]

Ekiti NUJ gets new exco

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

