Eko Disco CEO, Amoda, retires – The Punch



The Punch Eko Disco CEO, Amoda, retires

The Punch

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Eko Electricity Distribution Company, Dr. Oladele Amoda, has retired after over three decades in the company and the nation's power sector. “It has been a long journey for me in the sector; I started in …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

