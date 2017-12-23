#EL Clasico: Barcelona sink Madrid

With goals from Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and Aleix Vidal, Barcelona beat bitter rivals Real Madrid 3-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday to open up a 14-point lead over the European champions. Barca took control of the game after half-time as Suarez rounded off a flowing counter-attack to open the scoring before Messi blasted home a penalty after Madrid defender Dani Carvajal was sent-off for punching the ball off the goal line. Vidal compounded Real’s woes at home deep into stoppage time with a goal from goalmouth scramble.

