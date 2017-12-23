 El Clasico: Barcelona Thrash Real Madrid At Santiago Bernabeu | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

El Clasico: Barcelona Thrash Real Madrid At Santiago Bernabeu

Posted on Dec 23, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Three goals each from Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and Aleix Vidal helped Barcelona thrash their bitter rivals Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu. With the 3-0 win, Barcelona open up a 14-point advantage over the title holders who have a game in hand against Leganes. Many had expected Real Madrid to put behind them the…

The post El Clasico: Barcelona Thrash Real Madrid At Santiago Bernabeu appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.