 El Clasico: Five Quick Facts About World’s Most Popular Football Rivalry | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

El Clasico: Five Quick Facts About World’s Most Popular Football Rivalry

Posted on Dec 23, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Real Madrid tackle Barcelona at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu by 1pm Nigerian time. The game is believed to have the potential to decide who will eventually win the 2017/2018 La Liga title. In the game that has gradually grown to draw a global audience in the hundreds of millions, there have been some interesting facts…

The post El Clasico: Five Quick Facts About World’s Most Popular Football Rivalry appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.